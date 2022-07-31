New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced on July 31 (Sunday) that a total of 150 trains have been completely cancelled owing to several operational and maintenance issues. Furthermore, according to the latest notification on the IRCTC website, as many as 45 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Kanpur Central, Ramnagar, Bikaner, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, Koderma, etc.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels More Than 130 Trains On July 30. Check Full List Here

List of cancelled trains on July 31

01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03311 , 03312 , 03341 , 03342 , 03371 , 03372 , 03502 , 03505 , 03506 , 03549 , 03607 , 03608 , 03657 , 03658 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04704 , 05169 , 05170 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 06407 , 06408 , 06845 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11027 , 11421 , 11422 , 12169 , 12170 , 12929 , 12930 , 14235 , 14236 , 15053 , 15054 , 15083 , 16502 , 17267 , 17268 , 19016 , 19035 , 19036 , 22929 , 22930 , 22959 , 22960 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Citing reasons of derailment, natural causes and other maintenance and operations, the Indian Railways have also changed schedules of about 32 trains that were scheduled to depart today. Of the enlisted 32 trains, 6 have been rescheduled and 26 have been diverted.

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.