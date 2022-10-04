Indian Railways Latest News Today: The Western Railway (WR) on Tuesday said it has further reduced the travelling time of the newly introduced Vande Bharat superfast express train from Wednesday. In a statement, the Western Railways said the Vande Bharat Superfast Express will take five minutes less to cover Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar distance and it will arrive 20 minutes early at Mumbai Central from Gandhinagar.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Run 179 Special Trains Till Chhath Puja For Festive Season | Details Here

The Western Railways added that revised timetable will kick in from October 5. The train started its commercial run on October 1, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar.

However, the Western Railways said there is no change in the departure timing of the train at 6.10 AM from Mumbai Central and at 2.05 PM from Gandhinagar. But the arrival timetable of the train at all the enroute stations and destinations is changed.

According to the revised timetable, the Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat express will reach its destination at 12.25 PM instead of the current 12.30 PM. It will reach Mumbai Central at 8.15 PM instead of the current timing at 8.35 PM.