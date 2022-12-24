Top Recommended Stories
IRCTC Update: Around 14 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog; Check Live Status. Full List Here
As per Northern Railways, around 14 Delhi-bound train are running late on Saturday. Know how to check live status here.
Delhi: Chilly winters with dense fog and bonfire nights has arrived in the capital. Like a rite of passage, every year Delhi is engulfed with dense fog reducing the visibility for vehicular movement. this further paves way for delay of trains, buses and flights. As per Northern Railways, around 14 Delhi-bound train are running late on Saturday, reported news agency ANI, due to dense fog.
List of Trains Running Late on December 24, Saturday
According to CPRO Northern Railway, the following trains are running late.
- Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express is late by 3:30 hours
- The Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express is running late by 1:30 hours.
The Barauni-New Delhi Special is late by 1:20 hours;
- Kathgodam-Jaisalmer Express by 1:30 hours
- Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express by 2:30 hours
- Rajgir-New Delhi Express by 2:40
- Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction Express by 1:30 hours.
- The Daulatpur Chowk-New Delhi Express is late by 2 hours
- Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail by 1:50
- Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express by 2:30 hours
- Ambedkarnagar-Kara Express by 1:40 hours.
The Chennai-New Delhi Express is late by 2:30 hours
- Rajgarh-Nizamuddin Express by 3 hours
- Amritsar-Mumbai Golden T by 2 hours
How to check live train running status:
- Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
- Enter the train number in the text box provided.
- Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.
- Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
- To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139
- For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139
Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc.
If trains are cancelled, here is how to check.
Steps to check if your train is cancelled
- Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
- Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement
Delhi And Chilly Winters
Delhi on Friday recorded season’s coldest morning with the mercury dipping to 5.3 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, today, Fog layer seen over mainly over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi and other regions like Uttar Pradesh are free from dense layer of fog. Another layer is seen over some parts of Bihar.
