IRCTC Update: Around 14 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog; Check Live Status. Full List Here

As per Northern Railways, around 14 Delhi-bound train are running late on Saturday. Know how to check live status here.

The railways said 49 more trains scheduled to depart on November 26 were partially cancelled.

Delhi: Chilly winters with dense fog and bonfire nights has arrived in the capital. Like a rite of passage, every year Delhi is engulfed with dense fog reducing the visibility for vehicular movement. this further paves way for delay of trains, buses and flights. As per Northern Railways, around 14 Delhi-bound train are running late on Saturday, reported news agency ANI, due to dense fog.

List of Trains Running Late on December 24, Saturday

According to CPRO Northern Railway, the following trains are running late.

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express is late by 3:30 hours

The Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express is running late by 1:30 hours.

The Barauni-New Delhi Special is late by 1:20 hours;

Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express by 2:30 hours

Rajgir-New Delhi Express by 2:40

Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction Express by 1:30 hours.

The Daulatpur Chowk-New Delhi Express is late by 2 hours

Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail by 1:50

Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express by 2:30 hours

Ambedkarnagar-Kara Express by 1:40 hours.

The Chennai-New Delhi Express is late by 2:30 hours

Amritsar-Mumbai Golden T by 2 hours

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc.

If trains are cancelled, here is how to check.

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Delhi And Chilly Winters

Delhi on Friday recorded season’s coldest morning with the mercury dipping to 5.3 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, today, Fog layer seen over mainly over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi and other regions like Uttar Pradesh are free from dense layer of fog. Another layer is seen over some parts of Bihar.

At 5:30 am, visibility was 100 metres at Palam and 200 metres at Safdarganj, two Delhi weather stations. Among other cities, it was 25 metres at Patiala (Punjab) and Ganganagar (Rajasthan), and 50 metres at Churu.