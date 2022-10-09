IRCTC Shimla Kullu Manali Tour Package: No matter how many trips you’ve taken while single, there’s something special – and beautiful – about travelling with someone you adore. Not only can you finally rest your head on the plane mate next to you, but you now have a partner with whom to explore the most romantic places in India and, ahem, finally use that “do not disturb” sign. Shimla, Manali, and Kullu are some of the ideal places of interest for honeymooners. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism (IRCTC) is offering a tour package of seven nights and eight days to Shimla-Kullu-Manali from Rs 66,350 per person. The total number of seats is 30.Also Read - Want to Download E-Pan Card? Check Step By Step Guide Here

IRCTC shared this news on Twitter with the caption, "Uncover the victorian architecture, green hills with snowcapped peaks with IRCTC's Shimlla-Kullu-Manali tour package starting from ₹52,670/- onwards. For details, visit http://bit.ly/3qFJ84k @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail."

IRCTC Shimla Kullu Manali Tour Package Journey Begins The passengers will travel on a plane, which will begin its journey on November 11, 2022. The package will cost Rs 66,350 per occupancy. The cost of the tour package includes the journey by flight, accommodation, transfers between the sites, tour escort, security on the train, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and travel insurance. Booking for Children aged between 02 to 04 years can be done only at IRCTC booking counters. IRCTC Shimla Kullu Manali Tour Package: Check Details Here Package Details Package Name Visit Shimla-Kullu-Manali with IRCTC Destination Covered Shimla, Kullu, Manali Travelling Mode Flight Airport/Departure Time Trivandrum airport 10.55 Hrs on 03.11.2022 Frequency/Tour Date 07N/08D– 03.11.2022 to 10.11.2022

How to Book a Ticket?

If you are interested, then you can book a ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. For more details about the tour package, you can visit the official website at https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=SEA23.

Flight Details:

Flight No From Date of Dep Dept Time To Arrl Tme 6E-661/851 Trivandrum 03.11.2022 10:55 hrs Chandigarh 18.55 hrs 6E-971/563 Chandigarh 10.11.2022 07.05 hrs Trivandrum 13.05 hrs

Note: The Flight timings or schedule is subject to change based on airlines operational feasibility.

Package Cost per Person: (Rate Per Person in Rs.)

Category Single occupancy Double occupancy Triple occupancy Child with bed (5-11 yrs) Child without bed (5-11 yrs) Child without bed (2-4 yrs) Comfort 66,350 53,990 52,670 48,300 47,200 39,650

The Infant charges (For Air Ticket only) will be applicable for children aged below 02 years. The same will be additional and needs to be paid by the tourists directly at the Airline Counter while checking in to the Airport.