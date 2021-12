IRCTC Latest News Today: The Union Ministry of Railways has announced a big New Year gift for the train passengers. As per the announcement, the passengers can travel in these trains with unreserved tickets from January 1, 2022. As per media reports, the national transporter, recently announced that it will resume travel in general coaches for passengers through unreserved tickets from next month.Also Read - IRCTC Update: From January 1, 2022, You Can Travel With Unreserved Tickets in THESE Trains | Full List

The Indian Railways is all set to resume the general ticket facility in 20 trains from 1 January, 2022. Earlier the railways had announced to start the general ticket facility for 13 trains originating from various cities of Rajasthan. The Northern Railway had also announced a number of unreserved special trains between Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Meerut City, Khurja, Aligarh, Bareilly, Najibabad, Kotdwar, Moradabad and Sambhal Hatim Sarai. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Revises Timings of 18 Long-Distance Trains. Full List Here

Full list of trains and coaches: Also Read - IRCTC Latest News Today: Indian Railways Cancels 14 Trains on Howrah-Mumbai Route From Today Till New Year | Details Here