IRCTC Latest News Today: At this vacation time, here comes a piece of wonderful news for the women passengers who make frequent travels. Soon, they will have reserved berths in long distance trains. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made a big announcement in this regard. Giving details, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that to ensure comfortable and safe travel of women passengers in long distance trains, Indian Railways has allotted special berths for women and several other facilities.

The Railway Minister further added that six berths in sleeper class of long distance Mail and Express trains as well as the same number of berths in 3AC class of Garib Rath, Rajdhani, Duronto and fully AC Express trains will be reserved for women.

However, he added that the quota will be applicable for women passengers irrespective of their age and travelling alone or with a group of women.

Giving details, the Railway Minister said in every sleeper coach, six to seven lower berth coaches, four to five lower berths in 3AC coaches, three to four berths in 2AC coaches will be reserved for senior citizens, women above the age of 45 years and pregnant women.

Moreover, the reserved quota of seats for this category will be fixed as per number of coaches in the trains, he announced.

Talking about the safety of women, the Railways Minister said that special arrangements have been made for the security of women and all passengers in the trains.

He added that the police and public order are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and District Police have been given special instructions to provide better security to the women passengers in the trains.

The Railway Minister further added that the Indian Railway since last year has started a special initiative Meri Saheli which aims at providing security to the women.