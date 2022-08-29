Delhi: No more waiting for attendants to come and take your food order. In a recent update by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) indian railways passengers can now order food online through WhatsApp while travelling. Passengers just have to use their PNR number on Zoop, the food delivery service. Backed with Jio Haptik, the app allow users to order food through their WhatsApp chatbot service in just a few simple steps.Also Read - Top 5 Most Affordable Packages To Ladakh Offered By Indian Railways This September. Check Full List Here.

IRCTC has been set up as an extended arm of the Indian Railways to upgrade, professionalize and manage the catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains and other locations and promote domestic and international tourism. E-Catering is part of this.

ORDERING FOOD ONLINE WITH ZOOP

railway passengers order food while travelling. With the latest WhatsApp chatbot, named “Ziva” customers can use their PNR numbers to place food orders

Food is being delivered to the passengers on their respective seats/berths.

with real-time order tracking, feedback and support.

Unlike other WhatsApp solutions which redirect users to a different link for order booking, Zoop ensures that the entire process is completed within WhatsApp only. IRCTC is making it all simple and hassle-free for passengers to order food online without downloading any other additional software/app.

You can chat with Zoop on WhatsApp at 7042062070.

It also provides a quick and easy 3-click payment experience within WhatsApp to place instant orders with real-time tracking and support

The services are available at Vijayawada, Vadodra, Moradabad, Warangal, PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Kanpur, Agra Cant, Tundla Junction, Balharshah Junction and at more than 100+ A1, A and B Category railway stations.

“The newly launched service is now witnessing rapid growth in daily conversations through WhatsApp and is set to scale higher as the service engages with users in a direct WhatsApp chat with lists and buttons, helping them explore restaurants based on their PNR number, Train number or Station,” the official said in a statement.

India’s first and only WhatsApp-enabled food-ordering platform allows passengers to order a variety of cuisine like Veg Thali, Veg/ Chicken Biryani With Raita, Standard/Jain Special Thali etc. from selected restaurants using their PNR number.