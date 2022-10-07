Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced that a total of 121 trains have been fully cancelled on October 7 (Friday) due to several operational and maintenance issues. Furthermore, according to the latest notification on the IRCTC website, as many as 58 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Satara, Pune, Pathankot, Varanasi, Lonand, Phaltan etc.Also Read - IRCTC Now Offers Online Medical Tourism Services To Passengers; How To Avail Packages, Rates Details Here

LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 7

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09483 , 09570 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11042 , 12114 , 12850 , 13343 , 13344 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14726 , 20411 , 20412 , 20948 , 20949 , 22123 , 22142 , 22151 , 31411 , 31414 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 43801 Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancelled Over 190 Trains On October 5 | Check Full List Here

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Citing reasons of derailment, natural causes and other maintenance and operations, the Indian Railways have also partially cancelled about 58 trains that were scheduled to depart today. Also Read - Indian Railways Reduces Travel Time of New Vande Bharat Express From Tomorrow. Check New Timings

Now, the Indian Railways also allows for checking live trains running status.

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.