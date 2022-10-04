Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced that a total of 218 trains have been fully cancelled on October 4 (Tuesday) due to several operational and maintenance issues. Furthermore, according to the latest notification on the IRCTC website, as many as 26 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Pune, Varanasi, AsansolLonand, Joginder Nagar etc.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: 200 Railway Stations To Be Revamped With World-Class Facilities in India

List Of Cancelled Trains on October 4

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03289 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06977 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09082 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09484 , 09570 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11041 , 11266 , 11652 , 11801 , 11802 , 12135 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 18235 , 20948 , 20949 , 22124 , 22166 , 22441 , 22442 , 31215 , 31216 , 31217 , 31218 , 31219 , 31220 , 31224 , 31225 , 31226 , 31227 , 31228 , 31229 , 31230 , 31231 , 31411 , 31413 , 31414 , 31416 , 31417 , 31423 , 31424 , 31425 , 31432 , 31518 , 31602 , 31613 , 31711 , 31712 , 31802 , 31813 , 31821 , 32225 , 32229 , 33363 , 33366 , 33401 , 33402 , 33411 , 33412 , 33421 , 33422 , 33433 , 33436 , 33521 , 33526 , 33615 , 33620 , 33801 , 33802 , 34127 , 34128 , 34353 , 34356 , 34360 , 34415 , 34418 , 34419 , 34420 , 34501 , 34601 , 34615 , 34616 , 34617 , 34618 , 34628 , 34629 , 36011 , 36012 , 36033 , 36034 , 36081 , 36082 , 37011 , 37012 , 37013 , 37014 , 37041 , 37042 , 37043 , 37044 , 37045 , 37046 , 37051 , 37202 , 37211 , 37216 , 37217 , 37223 , 37225 , 37230 , 37233 , 37234 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37529 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 38036 , 38103 , 38104 , 38105 , 38106 , 38303 , 38308 , 38312 , 38313 , 38410 , 38417 , 38434 , 38445 , 38911 , 38916

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on the Cancelled Trains option Select the Fully or Partially option to see the full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

Citing reasons of derailment, natural causes and other maintenance and operations, the Indian Railways have also partially cancelled 26 that were scheduled to depart today. Now, the Indian Railways also allows for checking live trains running status.

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press the Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing times etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.