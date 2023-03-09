Home

IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancelled Over 240 Trains On March 9 | Check Complete List

IRCTC Update: As many as 242 trains scheduled to depart on Thursday were cancelled by the Indian Railways due to weather, maintenance and operational reasons. Apart from this, 87 were partially cancelled. Every week, the railway department carries out engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. Nizamabad-Pune Express, Daund-Nizamabad Express are among some trains that are fully cancelled on March 9.

List of Fully Cancelled Trains on March 9, 2023

01135 Bhusaval -Daund MEMU JCO on 09.03.2023

01136 Daund- Bhusaval MEMU JCO on 09.03.2023

11409 Daund-Nizamabad Express JCO 01.03.2023 to 24.03.2023

11410 Nizamabad-Pune Express JCO 01.03.2023 to 26.03.2023

Cancellation of EMU locals 01.03.2023 to 31.03.2023

From Howrah: 37611,37815,37343,36071,37011,36825,36085.

From Pundooah: 37614.

From Barddhaman: 37834,37840.

From Tarakeswar: 37354.

From Gurap: 36072.

From Shrirampur: 37012.

From Masagram: 36086.

4 steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

You can also confirm if your train has been cancelled or not by following these steps –

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train ticket refund

The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. So, passengers should put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on the booked journey.

The Indian Railways said that Second class (2S) reserved ticket holders are advised to check their PNR status (‘Trains’ menu > ‘PNR Enquiry’) before the journey. If 2S reserved ticket holders are receiving PNR status as ‘Route class deleted/booking not allowed as given class for the route is deleted’ on PNR enquiry, they may cancel such tickets to get a full refund.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

