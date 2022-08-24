IRCTC Update: Over 160 trains have been cancelled by the Indian Railways on Wednesday owing to operational and maintenance related works. As per the update shared by the railways on its official IRCTC website, 124 trains scheduled to depart on August 24 were fully cancelled while 39 trains were partially cancelled. Meanwhile, seven trains were rescheduled and 10 trains were diverted by the railways. Every week, the railway department cancels, reschedules and diverts trains due to several reasons including bad weather, maintenance, technical and operational works.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: 10 More AC Local Trains To Run From Today | Full List Here

List of trains cancelled on August 24 (Wednesday)

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 05513 , 05514 , 05525 , 05526 , 05535 , 05536 , 05589 , 05590 , 05593 , 05594 , 05595 , 05596 , 06977 , 06980 , 07906 , 07907 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09483 , 09484 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12129 , 12130 , 12151 , 12261 , 12262 , 12768 , 12809 , 12810 , 12833 , 12834 , 12879 , 12905 , 15283 , 15284 , 15549 , 15550 , 15553 , 15777 , 15778 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 20472 , 20813 , 20948 , 20949 , 22169 , 22845 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36812 , 36855 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37746 , 37811 , 37812 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

4 simple steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD (Train Number) ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.