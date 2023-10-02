Home

IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels 18 Special Trains Till Oct 17, Check Full List Here

IRCTC Latest News: The Indian Railways said it has taken the step to further strengthen track safety measures in the division.

IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways said it has cancelled at least 18 special mail/express trains either originating from or passing through the East Central Railway (ECR) from September 29 to October 17. In a statement, the Railways stated that the trains have been cancelled due to third line commissioning, yard remodelling and non-interlocking (NI) work being carried out in Chakradharpur division of the South Eastern Railway (SER).

The Indian Railways further added that it has taken the step to further strengthen track safety measures in the division.

As per the chief public relations officer (CPRO) Birendra Kumar, Rajendra Nagar Terminal-Durg South Bihar Express (13287/13288) will be cancelled till October 10 while Bilaspur-Patna Express (22843/22844) will not run on September 29 and October 13 from Bilaspur and on October 1 and 15 from Patna.

Hyderabad-Raxaul Express (17005/17006) will be cancelled on October 12 from Hyderabad and on October 15 from Raxaul.

Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express (17007/17008) will be cancelled on October 14 from Secunderabad and on October 17 from Darbhanga.

Surat-Malda Town Express (13425/13426) will remain cancelled on October 2 and 16 from Surat and on October 7 and 14 from Malda Town.

Sambalpur-Varanasi Express (18311/18312) will be cancelled on October 4, 11 and 15 from Sambalpur and on October 5, 12, 13 and 16 from Varanasi.

Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express (18309/18310) will be cancelled on October 9, 12 and 14 from Sambalpur and on October 10, 12 and 13 from Jammu Tawi.

Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Express (22805/22806) will be cancelled on October 14 and 15.

Vasco de Gama-Jasidih Express (17321/17322) will be cancelled on October 13 and 16.

List of Trains Short-terminated

Jayanagar-Rourkela Express (18105/18106) will be short-terminated at Hatia on October 4, 6, 9, 11 and 13.

Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Express will be short-terminated at Hatia on October 3 and 5.

Asansol- Varanasi Express (13553/13554) will be short-terminated at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction till October 15 due to NI work in Varanasi division.

