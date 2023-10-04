IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Extends Services of 90 Trains, Increases Frequency of 12 Trains

Home

In the new timetable of the Indian Railways, some train services in South Eastern Railway have been revised to improve their punctuality.

IRCTC Latest Update Today: Keeping in mind the upcoming festive rush, the Indian Railways has extended the services of 90 trains to other destinations and increased the frequency of 12 train services. As per the updates from the Railways, the speed of 22 trains has been increased by converting them into the ‘superfast’ category of trains.

The Union Ministry of Railways also said it has released its new All India Railway Timetable known as “Trains at a glance (TAG)” effective from 1 October 2023. The new train timetable has included 64 services of Vande Bharat Trains and 70 other train services.

New Train Timetable To Enhance Connectivity

The Railway Ministry said the new timetable is designed to enhance connectivity between various cities and reduce travel time. “Passengers are advised to check the departure and arrival timings as per the new timetable,” the railway ministry said.

“The new timetable has included 64 services of Vande Bharat trains and 70 other train services to offer passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience,” the ministry added.

Timings Revised For Some Trains

The Railways said the new timetable includes the timing of all Mail and Express trains. The new timetable also provides details about the departure and arrival timings of trains at major stations.

Special Trains For Festive Season

The Indian Railway also decided to run some special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the festive season in co-ordination with Southern Railway.

Train No. 06071 / 06072 Nagercoil – Panvel – Nagercoil Special:

Train no. 06071 Nagercoil – Panvel Special will leave from Nagercoil at 11:40 hrs on Tuesday 03/10/2023. Train will reach Panvel at 22:20 hrs on the next day.

Train no. 06072 Panvel – Nagercoil Special will leave from Panvel at 23:50 hrs on Wednesday 04/10/2023. Train will reach Nagercoil at 10:00 hrs on the third day.

