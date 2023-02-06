Home

Business

IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Rolls Out WhatsApp Food Delivery Service. How To Place Order With E-Catering?

IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Rolls Out WhatsApp Food Delivery Service. How To Place Order With E-Catering?

IRCTC Latest Update: To begin with, WhatsApp communication has been implemented for e-catering services on selected trains and passengers.

IRCTC will offer special Bengali cuisine for Durga Puja 2022 (Image: Representational, file)

IRCTC Latest Update: Evolving with changing time and tide, the Indian Railways has now introduced WhatsApp food delivery system. Passengers travelling via Indian Railways can now simple place order on WhatsApp and get their food delivered on train with their PNR number.

Indian Railways’ PSU, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) started e-catering services through a specially developed website www.catering.irctc.co.in as well its e-catering app Food on Track.

You may like to read

How To Order Food On WhatsApp?

In a step further towards the making its e-catering services more customer-centric, Indian Railways has recently started this new service. Passengers can book order on this number- Business WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 has been started for the purpose.

Initially, two stages implementation of e-catering services was planned through WhatsApp Communication. In the first phase, Business WhatsApp number will be sending a message to the customer booking e-ticket for opting for e-catering services through clicking the link www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

With this option, the customers will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even requiring to download the App.

In the next phase of the services, WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two way communication platform for the customer wherein an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and will also book meals for them.

To begin with, WhatsApp communication has been implemented for e-catering services on selected trains and passengers and based on customer feedback and suggestions, Railways will enable the same on other trains too. Today, approximately 50000 meals are being served in a day to the customers through IRCTC’s e-catering services enabled through its website as well as app.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.