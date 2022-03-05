IRCTC Latest News Today: To provide convenience to the rail passengers during Holi festival, the Indian Railways on Friday said it will run special trains connecting different districts of Bihar. As per the announcement from the Railways, the special passenger trains will operate from Delhi to Patna and Barauni of Begusarai district. In a similar manner, the special trains will be operated from Amritsar to Patna and Banmankhi of Purnea district for the convenience of passengers.Also Read - 2 Trains At Full Speed, Railway Minister On Board: Anti-Collision Test For 'Kavach' Successful. Watch Video

The Indian Railways said it has taken the decision to run these trains in an effort to avoid any rush or overcrowding during the festive season. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels 25 Trains Passing Through Naini-Prayagraj Chheoki Stations | Full List Here

Full list of trains here: Also Read - From Jan Shatabdi to Sampoorna Kranti Express, Several Trains to Resume Operation Before Holi | Full List Here

04066/04065 Delhi-Patna-Delhi AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express:

The Railways said Delhi-Patna AC Reserved Superfast Gatshakti Festival Special Express will leave Delhi on March 15, 16, 20 and 21, at 11 PM and reach Patna next day at 03:45 PM. In the similar manner, Patna-Delhi AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express will leave Patna at 5:45 pm on March 14, 15, 19, and 20, and reach Delhi at 10:35 am the next day.

04076/04075 Amritsar-Patna-Amritsar AC Reserved, Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express:

The Railways added that the Amritsar-Patna AC Reserved Superfast Gatshakti Festival Special Express will leave Amritsar at 2:50 pm on March 13, 14, 18 and 19, and reach Patna at 3:45 pm the next day. Likewise, Patna – Amritsar AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express will leave Patna at 5:45 pm on March 16, 17, 21 and 22, and will reach Amritsar at 6 pm the next day.

04062/04061 Delhi-Barauni-Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express:

The Railways said Delhi-Barauni Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express will leave Delhi at 8:40 am on March 18, and reach Barauni at 3:30 am the next day. Moreover, Barauni-Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express will leave Barauni at 4:45 am on March 19, and reach Delhi at 11:35 pm on the same day.