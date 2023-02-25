Home

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways To Begin 8 Day Long Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra From April | Complete Itinerary Inside

The First journey of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra will be from New Delhi in April 2023.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of unique features.

IRCTC Latest Update: Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, has been an inspiration for many. The man behind drafting the one of the largest, constitutions in the world, Ambedkar has always been an advocate of Dalits and fought for eradication of untouchability and for other backward classes. Indian Railways will now be operating Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra tour package covering some of the prominent sites associated with the life of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The first journey of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra will be from New Delhi in April 2023. Under “Dekho Apna Desh” initiative, Ministry of Railways along with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC),is operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains on various theme based circuits across India.

This year, join us on the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra aboard Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. We take you through places that were important to his life and teachings. Get ready for a truly inspiring experience! #BabasahebAmbedkaryatra #BharatGauravTouristTrain https://t.co/HDDhNlJe5v pic.twitter.com/tw4vMDuv0e — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) February 24, 2023

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra Itenerary

The proposed 07 nights and 08 days Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour starts from Delhi and the first halt is Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Baba Saheb (Bhim Janam Bhoomi)

Then the train moves to Nagpur railway station where tourists proceed to visit Deekshabhoomi, a consecrated monument of Navayana Buddhism.

The train departs from Nagpur for Sanchi. The sightseeing of Sanchi includes visit to the eponymous stupa and other Buddhist sites.

Sanchi is followed by Varanasi as the next destination along with a visit to Sarnath & Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Gaya is the next and the final destination where the tourists will be taken to the holy site of Bodhgaya to visit the famous Mahabodhi Temple and other monasteries.

Rajgir and Nalanda, the other important Buddhist sites would also be covered by road. The tour will finally terminate at New Delhi.

Tourists will have the option to board / de-board the train at Delhi, Mathura and Agra Cantt stations.

For more details, interested passengers may visit the official site.

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, fondly referred to as “Baba Saheb”, was the main architect of the Indian Constitution. Besides he was also an eminent jurist, political activist, anthropologist, author, orator, historian, writer, economist and scholar. . Ambedkar, throughout his life, fought to eradicate the social evils like untouchability and stood up for the rights of the socially backward classes. The tour, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra, designed by IRCTC, aims to highlight the places and destinations, connected with the life of Ambedkar.

