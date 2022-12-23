IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways To Begin Shri Jagannath Yatra Train From January 25 With Concession On Bookings | Tickets To Destinations Full Schedule Here

IRCTC Latest Update: Under the Railways’ ambitious Bharat Gaurav initiative, the Shri Jagannath Yatra tourist train will embark on its maiden journey on January 25, covering prominent pilgrimage and heritage destinations of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Besides Puri’s Jagannath Temple, the tour includes a visit to the ancient holy city of Varanasi, Gaya and the Baidyanath Dham temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar. The Indian Railways is providing approximately 33 per cent concession for the tour

It will be an all-inclusive tour package covering train journey in AC three-tier, night stay at AC hotels, veg-only meals, transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel Insurance and services of a guide.Packages offered are at an economical rate starting from ₹17,655/- per person,” a statement from IRCTC said.

Major highlights of Shri Jagnnath Tourist Rains

Duration- 07 Nights/08 Days

Tour Itinerary- Delhi- Kashi (Varanasi)- Baidyanath- Puri- Bhubneshwar- Konark- Gaya- Delhi

Train Itinerary – New Delhi (DSJ) – Varanasi – Jashidih – Puri – Gaya – Delhi.

Boarding / Deboarding stations: Delhi, Ghaziabad, Tundla, Aligarh, Etawah, Kanpur, Lucknow

No. of seats : 600 (Standard (270 seats), Superior (270 seats) & Comfort(60 Seats))

Tour Date: From January 25, 20223 to February 1, 2023

Fitted with a modern state-of-the-art AC rake, the tourist train will start from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station on January 25 and return on February 1. Tourists will have options to board or de-board the train at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur and Lucknow stations.

Destinations to be covered

Varanasi – Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga temple

Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga temple Puri: Jagannath temple and beach.

Jagannath temple and beach. Bhubneshwar: Lingraj Temple, Parashurameshwar temple, Udaigiri caves.

Lingraj Temple, Parashurameshwar temple, Udaigiri caves. Konark: Sun Temple & Beach.

Baidyanath: Baidyanath Dham Jyotirlinga temple.

Baidyanath Dham Jyotirlinga temple. Gaya: Vishnupad Temple.

The fully air-conditioned tourist train will comprise 11 AC three-tier coaches, a pantry car and two sleeper coaches.

Freshly cooked vegetarian meals will be served on board. The train has also been fitted with an infotainment system for the entertainment of the passengers as well as for public announcements. Enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and guards will be deployed in each coach, the IRCTC said.