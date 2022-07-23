Delhi: The Indian Railways have enlisted a number of trains that stand cancelled completely and partially on July 23 (Saturday). It has announced that a total of 113 trains have been fully cancelled due to several operational and maintenance issues. According to their latest notification on the IRCTC website, around 42 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Pune, Lonand, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, Bokaro Steel City etc.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 143 Trains Today. Check List Here

List of cancelled trains on July 23

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05169 , 05170 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 06977 , 06980 , 07520 , 08168 , 09071 , 09072 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09273 , 09312 , 09484 , 09495 , 09496 , 09501 , 09502 , 10101 , 10102 , 12504 , 12823 , 12929 , 12930 , 15231 , 15232 , 15611 , 15887 , 15888 , 18257 , 18258 , 19035 , 19036 , 19119 , 19120 , 19425 , 20971 , 22165 , 22929 , 22930 , 22959 , 22960 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Citing reasons of derailment, natural causes and other maintenance and operations, the Indian Railways have also changed schedules of about 21 trains so far out of which 10 have been rescheduled and 11 have been diverted.

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.