Delhi: The Indian Railways enlisted a number of trains that stand cancelled completely and partially on Sunday. It has announced that a total of 167 trains have been fully cancelled on July 24 due to several operational and maintenance issues so far. According to their latest notification on the IRCTC website, as many as 46 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Porbandar, Pune, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc.

List of cancelled trains on July 24

00913 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03035 , 03036 , 03058 , 03083 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03095 , 03096 , 03097 , 03098 , 03502 , 03549 , 03657 , 03658 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04183 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04883 , 05137 , 05169 , 05170 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 06429 , 06430 , 06846 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 09071 , 09072 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 09501 , 09502 , 10101 , 10102 , 11027 , 11421 , 11422 , 12824 , 12929 , 12930 , 13033 , 14235 , 14893 , 15232 , 17267 , 17268 , 18109 , 18202 , 18258 , 19035 , 19036 , 19426 , 20972 , 22167 , 22620 , 22910 , 22929 , 22930 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Citing reasons of derailment, natural causes and other maintenance and operations, the Indian Railways have also changed schedules of about 28 trains that were scheduled to depart today (July 24). In the list of 28 such trains, eight have been rescheduled and 20 have been diverted.

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.