Indian Railways Latest Update: With advent of Navratri and Durga Puja, Indian Railways has taken cognizance about the festive fervor for passengers on the rail. The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced a special menu for devotees travelling by train during the Navratri. The special services will be available from September 26 till October 1.Also Read - IRCTC Update: What Is Indian Railways Newly Installed Real Time Train Monitoring System? Details Inside

During the auspicious festival of Navratri, IR brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from 26.09.22 – 05.10.22. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from ‘Food on Track’ app, visit https://t.co/VE7XkOqwzV or call on 1323. pic.twitter.com/RpYN6n7Nug — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 25, 2022

The Railway Ministry made the announcement through a tweet. It said that this special order will be served from September 26 to October 5, and can be ordered from the ‘Food on Track’ app.

HOW TO PLACE ORDER ONLINE

Click on the link and enter the PNR number of your train You may also give a call on 1323 From a list of outlets, choose the restaurant of your desire Select your dish and schedule your order paying online or COD Enjoy the meal delivered at your seat!

Passenger scan either make online booking through website or download the app.

MENU AND PRICE

The initial price of IRCTC’s food menu begins at Rs 99. Passengers are requested to note that special Navratri food will be available only on IRCTC trains which offer e-catering facilities. The starters menu includes Aloo chaap and Sabudana tikki. The main course includes Sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas. Other food items like Kofta Curry, and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali are also available.

“During the auspicious festival of Navratri, Indian Railways brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from September 26 to October 5. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from the ‘Food on Track’ app, visit ecatering.irctc.co.in or call on 1323,” the Railway Ministry said in the tweet

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars has commenced from today. Marking the first day of the festivity, the festival is celebrated with much fervour all across the country with different forms and rituals in place.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. Ramlila, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are performed, is organised in North India, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. The burning of King Ravana’s effigies marks the conclusion of the story on Vijayadashami.