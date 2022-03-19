IRCTC latest update: The Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled 273 trains mainly due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to the notification from the railways, 253 trains that were scheduled to depart today (March 19) were fully cancelled while 20 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railway department cancelled 445 trains scheduled to depart on Friday.Also Read - ‘Indian Railways Will Not be Privatised’: Vaishnaw Says Railways Will Continue To Fulfil Social Obligations

The train passengers must take note that the cancelled trains were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.

Complete List Of Fully Cancelled Trains on March 19, 2022:

00105 , 00123 , 03042 , 03051 , 03052 , 03057 , 03068 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03091 , 03094 , 03195 , 03411 , 03461 , 03468 , 03529 , 03530 , 03578 , 03591 , 03592 , 04620 , 05135 , 05146 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05219 , 05245 , 05331 , 05364 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05701 , 05702 , 05717 , 05718 , 05750 , 05751 , 06486 , 06487 , 06488 , 06489 , 06659 , 06660 , 06919 , 06920 , 07321 , 07322 , 07329 , 07330 , 07331 , 07332 , 07377 , 07378 , 07381 , 07382 , 07795 , 07796 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11097 , 15053 , 15083 , 15084 , 15111 , 15112 , 15709 , 15710 , 16511 , 16516 , 16539 , 16585 , 16595 , 17303 , 17304 , 17319 , 17320 , 18413 , 18414 , 20948 , 20949 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31612 , 31712 , 31721 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32212 , 32213 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514 , 33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511 , 34513 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34882 , 34914 , 34935 , 34937 , 34981 , 36033 , 36034 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36854 , 37211 , 37212 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37314 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37371 , 37385 , 37386 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37522 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37742 , 37743 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37912 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47186 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47216 , 47220

Here’s how to check your station code

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Click on Cancelled Trains option Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.