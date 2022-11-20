IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Disbands AC 3E Coaches. What It Means For Passengers?

Last year in September, 3E was introduced as a relief in terms of fare as it used oct around 6-7 per cent less than normal AC 3 coaches.

IRCTC Latest Update: The Indian railways has decided to disband the recently launched AC-3 Economy (3E) class in trains. The new service by the railways had commenced just 14 months ago and now it will be merged with AC-3. Last year in September, 3E was introduced as a relief in terms of fare as it used oct around6-7 per cent less than normal AC 3 coaches.

While this new category was introduced in few special, reportedly it is no longer available . Earlier passengers could book 3E under a separate category which will no longer be in existence

Now AC 3E will be merged with AC 3 coaches. Reportedly AC 3E has better facilities, more berths at an affordable price. So far 463 such coaches were installed, hence there merging will not create any significant difference.

Earlier the Indian Railways had brought in a relief to commuters by allowing them to book unreserved tickets on the UTS mobile app from a distance of upto 20 km from a station on non-suburban sections, up from 5 km now. In suburban areas, the distance has been enhanced to 5 km from the existing 2 km. The Railway Board issued new instructions to all zones on, giving effect to the new proximity norms, a longstanding demand of commuters travelling in general coaches of daily passenger trains and distance trains.

Before these changes, the Railways’ Unreserved Ticket Booking System (UTS) app allowed commuters in non-suburban sections to book a ticket from upto 5 kms from a station. For the suburban section, the uniform distance restriction for booking ticket through UTSonMobile was 2 km which has now been enhanced to 5 km.