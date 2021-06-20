New Delhi: Railways has decided to upgrade its online ticket cancellation and refund facility. Now, passengers who were booking train tickets on the IRCTC website or app and then cancelling it will not have to wait for two-three days to get their refund. According to a report by Hindi daily Livehindustan, passengers who book tickets through IRCTC’s payment gateway IRCTC-ipay, will get their refund immediately after they cancel it. IRCTC-ipay was launched in 2019 as a part of the central government’s Digital India Campaign. The IRCTC has also upgraded its website in this regard. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Resume 660 More Trains in June | Full List Here
Speaking to Livehindustan, an IRCTC spokesperson said the new arrangements will allow passengers to book tatkal and regular tickets easily apart from cancelling them. The official also added that keeping in view the increasing number of railway passengers, the IRCTC has upgraded its user interface along with the IRCTC-ipay feature because of which it is taking less time to book tickets.
How to book train tickets through IRCTC-ipay:
Also Read - Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: Indian Railways Will Resume Kamakhya-Katra Special Train From June 27 | Check Details
- Go to the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in)
- Fill all the journey related details
- Select the train as per your route
- Log into the website using your credentials.
- Enter passenger details
- Select mode of payment. Here passengers will have to choose the IRCTC ipay option
- Click on Pay and Book
- Enter credit card/debit card/prepaid card/UPI details
- After payment, the ticket will be immediately booked and a confirmation will be sent through SMS/email.