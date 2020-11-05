IRCTC Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the people of West Bengal as the Railways has decided to resume the suburban train services from November 11. An announcement to this effect was made by Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday. Also Read - TMC Slams Amit Shah Over Appeasement Remark, Says Communalism Has No Place in Bengal

"Railways will resume suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November. With adequate safety measures in place, this will enhance passenger convenience and facilitate smooth travel for the people," Goyal said in a tweet.

Notably, the train services had remained suspended since March in the state when a nationwide lockdown was announced in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Giving further details, the Railways further added that the approval has been given to the South Eastern Railways to resume services.

“Officers of Eastern, South Eastern Railways and government of West Bengal met today to prepare the SOP for running Kolkata suburban services. The Railways is ready to start services as and when the state government is ready with its plan of crowd dispersal and access control during peak hours,” the Railways said in a statement.