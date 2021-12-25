IRCTC Latest Update: In a major update for Indian Railways travellers, the Western Railway (WR) zone has revised the timings of several trains in view of the extension of Train No. 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express up to Gandhinagar Capital station from 24 December, 2021, reported the livemint.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News Today: Indian Railways Cancels 14 Trains on Howrah-Mumbai Route From Today Till New Year | Details Here
Full list of trains whose timings have been revised by the Railways:
- Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Gujarat Express w.e.f 25.12.2021
- Train No. 22474 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Express w.e.f 28.12.2021
- Train No. 16531 Ajmer – KSR Bengaluru Garib Nawaj Express w.e.f 27.12.2021
- Train No. 16505 Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru Express w.e.f 28.12.2021
- Train No. 16533 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Express w.e.f 29.12.2021
- Train No 16507 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Express w.e.f 30.12.2021
- Train No. 16209 Ajmer – Mysore Express w.e.f 26.12.2021
- Train No. 09158 (Original No. 69150) Bharuch – Surat MEMU w.e.f 25.12.2021
- Train No. 09496 (Original No. 59440) Ahmedabad – Vadodara Special w.e.f 25.12.2021
- Train No. 19484 Barauni – Ahmedabad Express w.e.f 26.12.2021
- Train No. 19436 Asansol – Ahmedabad Express w.e.f 25.12.2021
- Train No. 22718 Secunderabad – Rajkot Superfast Express w.e.f 25.12.2021
- Train No. 19201 Secunderabad – Porbandar Express w.e.f 29.12.2021
- Train No. 16614 Coimbatore – Rajkot Express w.e.f 31.12.2021
- Train No. 12755 Kakinada Port – Bhavnagar Terminus Superfast Express w.e.f 30.12.2021
- Train No. 12474 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Gandhidham Sarvodaya Express w.e.f 30.12.2021
- Train No. 12476 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Hapa Express w.e.f 27.12.2021
- Train No. 12478 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Jamnagar Express w.e.f 26.12.2021