IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains For Ganpati Festival on Mumbai-Konkan Route | Full List Here

Western Railway announced Ganpati special trains between Mumbai and other Konkan districts to accommodate the increased demand in September.

New Delhi: Keeping the festive rush in mind, Indian Railways said it is planning to operate several trains ahead of Ganpati Festival for the convenience of passengers. Giving details, the Western Railway announced Ganpati special trains between Mumbai and other Konkan districts to accommodate the increased demand in September.

Ganesh Chaturthi this year will be celebrated on September 19 and the Ganpati festivities in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra will continue for seven to 10 days.

To avoid the unavailability of tickets at the last moment, passengers can book their tickets for these special trains using the IRCTC website and at the railway ticket counters. Before booking your ticket, it is wise to check the trains list here:

Mumbai Central-Sawantwadi Road Special:

According to Western Railway, the Mumbai Central-Sawantwadi Road Special (Train No. 09009) will leave Mumbai Central (daily except Tuesday) at 12:00 hrs and will reach the destination station, Sawantwadi Road at 3:00 hrs on the next day. This train will run from September 14 to September 30.

On the return journey, Train No. 09010 Sawantwadi Road to Mumbai Central Special train will leave from Sawantwadi Road (daily except Wednesday) at 5:00 hrs and will reach Mumbai Central at 20:10 hrs on the same day. This train will run from September 15 to October 1.

These trains will stop at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, SIndhudurg and Kudal station in both the sides.

Vishvamitri- Kudal Weekly Special:

The Western Railway said the Vishvamitri – Kudal Weekly Special (Train No. 09150) will leave Vishvamitri station every Monday at 10:00 hrs and will reach Kudal at 4:10 hrs on the next day. This train will be operated on a weekly basis on September 18 and September 25.

On the return journey, Kudal – Vishwamitri Weekly Special (Train No. 09149) will leave Kudal every Tuesday at 6:30 hrs and will arrive at Vishwamitri station at 1:00 hrs on the next day. This train will run on a weekly basis on September 19 and September 26.

These trains will stop at Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilvade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sidhudurg stations on both sides.

Udhna and Madgaon Ganpati Special:

The Western Railway said the weekly Ganpati special trains between Udhana and Madgaon will depart every Friday from Udhna between September 15 and September 29 and on the return journey, the train will leave from Madgaon every Saturday, from September 16 to September 30.

