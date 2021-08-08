IRCTC Latest Update: The Indian Railways is going major upgradation in terms of railway stations, trains, and the IRCTC-developed booking platform. Now it has come up with fresh booking codes for train travellers, according to a News 18 report. With the introduction of new coaches like the Vistadome, which has earned immense popularity among passengers, the IRCTC has now decided to modify the booking codes – capitalized abbreviations used by passengers while booking a ticket. These codes represent various coaches available in the Indian Railway Network.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Indian Railways Announces Jumbo, Mega Block Today. Check Route, Timings

The Indian Railways is planning to introduce coaches like the Vistadome on various other routes. The plan is to tap into the potential of tourism in different parts of the country. Railways is also planning to launch a new AC-3 Tier Economy coach, which will consist of 83 berths. The decision to change the booking codes comes in the wake of the traction Vistadome coaches are gaining among common masses. All the new codes have reportedly been entered into databases of various railway zones and are now operational.

Here’s a full and revised list of the new booking codes for passengers: