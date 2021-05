Ahmedabad: As the cyclone Tauktae is heading towards Gujarat coast, the Western Railway (WR) on Saturday cancelled 56 trains till May 21 as a precautionary measure. Some trains were `short-terminated’, which means their journey will end before the final destination. Issuing a notification, the Western Railway zone said that in view of the cyclonic warning storm ‘Tauktae’, it has been decided to cancel/short terminate some trains for the safety of passengers and train operations. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Intensifies Into Severe Storm, 9 Missing After Boat Drowns Near Lakshadweep

All these cancelled trains originate or terminate in cities in Saurashtra region. Three trains were cancelled on May 15, 11 on May 16, 22 on May 17, 13 on May 18, five on May 19, and one each on May 20 and 21, the WR said in a release. Most of these trains terminate in cities like Bhuj, Porbandar, Gandhidham, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Veraval and Okha. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Likely to Hit Karnataka Coast Tonight; PM Modi Reviews Preparedness | 10 Points

Cyclonic storm Tauktae had intensified and was heading towards the coast of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday evening. Also Read - Mumbai Braces For Cyclone Tauktae, Bandra-Worli Sea Link Closed For 2 Days

Full List of Cancelled trains:

Trains cancelled for 16 May

Train No 09115 Dadar – Bhuj

Train No 09455 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj

Train No 09003 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj

Train No 02945 Mumbai Central – Okha

Train No 04321 Bareily – Bhuj

Train No 01464 Jabalpur – Somnath

Train No 04680 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Jamnagar

Train No 09566 Dehradun – Okha

Train No 08401 Puri -Okha

Train No 09270 Muzaffarpur – Porbandar

Train No 09094 Santragachi – Porbandar

Trains cancelled for 17 May

Train No 09115 Dadar – Bhuj

Train No 09455 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj

Train No 02971 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus

Train No 02972 Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus

Train No 02945 Mumbai Central – Okha

Train No 01465 Somnath – Jabalpur

Train No 04322 Bhuj – Bareily

Train No 02755 Rajkot – Secunderbad

Train No 02756 Secunderbad – Rajkot

Train No 09456 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus

Train No 09004 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus

Train No 09116 Bhuj – Dadar

Train No 04321 Bareily – Bhuj

Train No 01466 Jabalpur – Somnath

Train No 04678 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Hapa

Train No 01192 Pune – Bhuj

Train No 09238 Rewa – Rajkot

Train No 09240 Bilaspur – Hapa

Train No 09572 Bhavnagar – Surendranagar

Train No 09513 Rajkot – Veraval

Train No 09503 Surendranagar – Bhavnagar

Train No 09514 Veraval – Rajkot

Trains cancelled for 18 May

Train No 09116 Bhuj – Dadar

Train No 09456 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus

Train No 02946 Okha – Mumbai Central

Train No 01463 Somnath – Jabalpur

Train No 04312 Bhuj – Bareily

Train No 09204 Porbandar – Secunderabad

Train No 02941 Bhavnagar – Asansol

Train No 06505 Gandhidham -Ksr Bengaluru

Train No 04677 Hapa – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Train No 09572 Bhavnagar – Surendranagar

Train No 09513 Rajkot – Veraval

Train No 09503 Surendranagar – Bhavnagar

Train No 09514 Veraval – Rajkot

Trains cancelled for 19 May

Train No 08402 Okha – Puri

Train No 01191 Bhuj – Pune

Train No 09203 Secunderabad – Porbandar

Train No 04679 Jamnagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Train No 02946 Okha – Mumbai Central

Trains cancelled for 20 May

Train No 02942 Asansol – Bhavnagar

Trains cancelled for 21 May

Train No 09565 Okha – Dehradun

Short Termination/Short Origination Of Trains

Train No 02974 Puri – Gandhidham of 15.05.2021 will be short terminated at Ahmedabad.

Train No 06733 Rameswaram – Okha of 14.05.2021 will be short terminated at Ahmedabad.

Train No 06734 Okha -Rameswaram of 18.05.2021 will short originate from Ahmedabad.

Train No 06338 Ernakulam – Okha of 14.05.2021 will be short terminated at Ahmedabad.