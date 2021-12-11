New Delhi: With the winter season already at door in northern India, the Indian Railways’ passengers waiting for the resumption of services of providing bedding in the trains may not get relief anytime soon. Indian Railways has recently clarified that it will not resume the services of providing bedrolls and blankets in the passenger trains.Also Read - COVID Vaccine Drive May Hit Roadblock As Syringe Factories Asked To Shut Operations In Haryana

In response to a question in Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, “With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, as part of precautionary measures linen and blankets have been withdrawn. In view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, this precautionary measure will remain in force.” Also Read - New COVID Variant: 18-Month-Old Omicron Patient Discharged Post Recovery, 3-Year-Old Boy Asymptomatic

Why Railways stopped the services in passenger trains?

In order to prevent spread of Covid-19, Indian Railways had halted the service of offering bedrolls and blankets to passengers in trains as a precautionary measure in March last year. However, passengers travelling in AC coaches can buy disposable bedroll kit from Indian Railways as per their need. Also Read - Omicron Impact To Be Less Severe On Indian Economy With Increasing Covid Vaccination: Govt

No concessions in the train fare

The Indian Railways will also not resume the service of providing concessional tickets to passengers including senior citizen for now. In reply to another question, Vaishnav said, “in view of the COVID pandemic and protocols, the concession in fares for all classes of some passengers will not be resumed yet.”