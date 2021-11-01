IRCTC Latest Updates: Keeping in mind the festive rush in trains, the Indian Railway’s Western Railway has planned to run a total of six additional pairs of special trains from Bandra Terminus to Bhuj, Okha, Bhavnagar Terminus, and Bikaner. Out of the six special trains, five pairs are fully reserved festival special trains and will run from Bandra Terminus to Bhuj, Okha, Bhavnagar Terminus, and Bikaner. However, one special train will run between Pune and Bhagat Ki Kothi. Meanwhile, Train No. 09049/09050 Surat – Mahuva Special train will be augmented on a temporary basis.Also Read - Indian Railways Big Update: Timings of These Passenger Trains Will Change from November 1

Here is the full list of special trains that will run to ease the festive rush

Train No. 09417 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Weekly Special train

The train will depart from Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 19:25 hrs and will reach Bhuj at 12:20 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 6th to Nov 27, 2021.

Similarly, Train No. 09418 Bhuj -Bandra Terminus Weekly Special will depart from Bhuj every Friday at 23:30 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 15:40 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 5th to 26th November 2021. En-route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Samakhiali, and Gandhidham stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 09255/09256 Bandra Terminus – Okha Special train

Train No. 09255 Bandra Terminus – Okha Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Thursday, Nov 4, 2021, at 09:15 hrs and will reach Okha at 04:00 hrs, the next day.

Meanwhile, Train No. 09256 Okha-Bandra Terminus special will depart from Okha on Wednesday, Nov 3rd, 2021 at 11.40 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 06.35 hrs, the next day. En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Rajkot, and Hapa stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 09139/09140 Bandra Terminus – Okha Superfast Special train

Train No. 09139 Bandra Terminus – Okha Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021, at 11:00 hrs and will reach Okha at 04:00 hrs, the next day.

Meanwhile, Train No. 09140 Okha-Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Okha on Thursday, Nov 4, 2021, at 11.40 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 06:35 hrs, the next day. En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Hapa, Jamnagar, and Dwarka stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 09453 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Special train

Train No. 09453 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Friday at 09:15 hrs and will reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 23:45 hrs, the same day. This train will run on Nov 5 and Nov 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, Train No. 09454 Bhavnagar Terminus -Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus every Thursday at 14.50 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 06.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run on Nov 4 and Nov 11, 2021. En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar Gate, Botad, Dhola Jn., Songadh, and Bhavnagar Para stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 04706 Bandra Terminus-Bikaner Special train

Train No. 04706 Bandra Terminus-Bikaner Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, Nov 8, 2021, at 17:30 hrs and will reach Bikaner at 15:15 hrs, the next day.

Moreover, Train No. 04705 Bikaner-Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bikaner on Sunday, Nov 7, 2021, at 16.30 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 15:45 hrs, the next day. En-route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur, and Nokha stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 01249/01250 Pune – Bhagat Ki Kothi – Pune Special (Weekly)

Train No. 01249 Pune – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special will depart from Pune every Friday at 20.10 hrs and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 19.55 hrs the next day. This train will run from 22nd October to 19th November 2021. Similarly, Train No. 01250 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Pune Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Saturday at 22.20 hrs and reach Pune at 19.05 hrs the next day. This train will run from 23rd October to 20th November, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Lonavla, Kalyan Jn, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ahmedabad Jn., Mahesana Jn., Patan, Bhildi Junction, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari Jn. and Luni Jn. stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and Second Class Seating coaches.

Augmentation of Additional Coaches from Oct 30 to Nov 7

Train No. 09049/09050 Surat – Mahuva Special train

This train will be augmented with five additional Sleeper Class and one Second Class Seating coach. Ex Surat from Oct 30, 2021, to Nov 7, 2021 (except Wednesday and Friday), and Ex Mahuva from Oct 31, 2021, to Nov 8, 2021 (except Thursday and Saturday).