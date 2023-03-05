Home

Indian Railways Issues Night Rules To Ensure Sound Sleep For Passengers, Check New Guidelines Here

As the festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8, the Indian Railways anticipates an increase in travel demand around this time.

Indian Railways: The Indian Railways have announced a slew of rules for passengers travelling at night. These rules are being made keeping the convenience of other passengers in mind. As per the new guidelines issued by the railways, no passengers in their respective seats, compartments or coaches can talk on mobile in a loud voice or listen to music at high decibels without earphones.

It is important to note that Indian Railways is a broad rail network. Lakhs of people travel by it daily. So, these rules are a must to ensure that each passenger gets the best travel experience and the rail network functions well.

What Are The New Rules:

No passenger in their seat, compartment or coach can talk on the mobile in a loud voice

No passenger can listen to music at high decibels without earphones.

No passengers will be allowed to keep the lights on after 10 PM except the night light.

It is important to note that stern actions will be taken against the passenger if they found violating the new rules.

The On-board TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner), catering staff, and other railway personnel have also been asked to maintain the public etiquette in trains and guide people if they are creating problems for co-passengers.

Moreover, smoking, drinking, and doing any activity against public acceptance in train compartments and carrying any inflammable object are not allowed and are against the Indian railway rules.

‘After 10 PM’ Rule Issued By Indian Railways

These rules are:

After 10 PM, TTE can’t come to check the ticket of the passenger.

Except for the night light, all lights should be switched off.

Passengers travelling in groups can’t interact after 10 PM.

Lower-berth Passengers can’t say anything if a middle-berth co-passenger opens up their seat.

Online food in train services can not serve food after 10 PM. However, you can pre-order your meal or breakfast in train even at night with e-catering services.

