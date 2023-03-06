Home

Holi 2023: Indian Railways Runs Special Trains from Delhi to THESE Cities

The Indian Railways is running 'Holi Special trains' from New Delhi to several major cities including Patna, Katra, Varanasi and Lucknow.

Holi 2023: Holi is that time of the year when a large number of people from across the country plan to return to their native places. From students to professionals, people staying away from their homes make all efforts to celebrate the festival with their near and dear ones, culminating in massive demands for Railway tickets. To cope with the additional rush, the Indian Railways run a few ‘Special trains’ every year. This year too, the Ministry of Railways has added a large number of extra trains.

The Indian Railways is running ‘Holi Special trains’ from New Delhi to several major cities including Patna, Katra, Varanasi and Lucknow. The Northern Railway in a statement said, “for the convenience of the rail passenger and to clear extra rush, Railways have decided to run the following Holi Special trains to various destinations.” These special trains will connect major destinations across the country.

Holi special trains from Delhi

Train 04672/04671 – New Delhi to Katra

Train No. 04671 and Train No. 04672 travel from New Delhi to Katra and back.

The train covers a distance of nearly 655 kilometers (407 miles) between New Delhi Railway Station and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station.

Major Halts: Ambala Cantt Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Jalandhar Cantt Junction, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi, Kurukshetra Junction, Yamuna Nagar, Saharanpur, Moradabad, and others.

04412/04411 – New Delhi to Lucknow

Indian railways run trains 04412/04411 to and from New Delhi.

The trains cover a distance of 491 kilometers

The journey will be 8 hours and 10 minutes long.

Major Halts: Ghaziabad Junction, Moradabad Junction, Bareilly Junction, Shahjahanpur, and Hardoi.

04066/04065 – New Delhi to Patna

A special Holi train by the numbers 04066 and 04065 runs from and to New Delhi.

The special train runs between Old Delhi Junction and Patna Junction.

It crosses 5 railway stations and terminates at Patna Junction, with the journey time being 17 hours for a completion distance of 984 kilometers.

Major Halts: Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi Junction, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Danapur.

04052/ 04051- New Delhi to Varanasi

Indian Railways has special trains running to and from Varanasi with Train numbers 04052 and 04051.

The respective trains cover a distance of nearly 765 kilometers with a journey time of around 14 hours.

Major Halts: Ghaziabad Junction, Aligarh Junction, Tundla Junction, Kanpur Central, Allahabad Junction, and Mughal Sarai Junction.

List of other special trains-

04053/04054 Anand Vihar Terminal -Udhampur- Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved AC Express

04530/04529 Bathinda-Varanasi- Bathinda Festival Special Express train

04052/04051 Anand Vihar Terminal – Varanasi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04048/04047 Anand Vihar Terminal – Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express

04518/04517 Chandigarh – Gorakhpur – Chandigarh Reserved Festival Special Express train

04412/04411 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04060/04059 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jaynagar – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04062/04061 Delhi – Barauni– Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special express train

04064/04063 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani– Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04070/04069 Anand Vihar Terminal – Sitamarhi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express Train

04068/04067 New Delhi – Darbhanga – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Express Train

03251/03252 Rajgir – Anand Vihar –Rajgir Superfast Bi-weekly Express Special

05577/05578 Saharsa-Ambala Cantt-Saharsa Bi-weekly Express Special

05269/05270 Muzaffarpur – Valsad – Muzaffarpur weekly Express Special.

