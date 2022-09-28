IRCTC WhatsApp Chatbot: IRCTC has recently released a great service for train passengers. With the help of this service, you will be able to check Live Train Status and PNR easily sitting at home and for this, you will not even have to open the railway website. This service has been started on the chatting platform WhatsApp. Let us know in detail how you can check live train status and PNR status through WhatsApp in the new service of IRCTC.Also Read - WhatsApp, Firefox Users ALERT! Govt Issues WARNING Against Multiple Vulnerabilities. Deets Here

IRCTC launches new service for Live Train Status and PNR

IRCTC has launched a new service through which you will be able to check PNR and live train status through WhatsApp only. Actually, IRCTC has started the IRCTC WhatsApp Chatbot service from where you can easily check everything in minutes.

How to use the new service

To take advantage of this service, i.e., IRCTC WhatsApp Chatbot, first of all, save Railofy's WhatsApp chatbot number, +91-9881193322 in your phone. After this, update WhatsApp and update the contact list. Go to Railofy's chat window and send your 10-digit PNR number. After this, you will get real-time alerts and details of the train and live updates.

Not only this, IRCTC has also offered the facility of ordering food during the journey and you can do so by downloading the IRCTC app, Zoop. In this way you will get the food of your choice on the seat of your train.