IRCTC Latest News Today: In an effort to provide more holistic travel experience to customers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) that is already in the business of online rail and flight tickets booking launched its online bus booking services on January 29, the IRCTC said on Friday.

"IRCTC under the leadership of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is gradually moving towards firmly positioning itself as the first government 'One Stop Shop Travel Portal' of the country," the IRCTC said in a statement.

More about bus ticket booking service

1) In the statement, the IRCTC further added that the integration of this service over IRCTC Mobile-app is expected to be completed in the first week of March, which will enable the people to book bus tickets through mobile phone too.

2) For this project, the IRCTC has tied up with more than 50,000 state road transport as well as private bus operators covering 22 states and three union territories.

3) Notably, the new feature of online bus booking will allow the customers to view a variety of buses and choose the appropriate bus for travel considering route, amenities, reviews, ratings and bus images available.

4) Moreover, the customers will be able to choose their pick-up and drop points and timings and finally book their journey at a reasonable price with the ongoing bank and e-wallet discounts too.

5) The new initiative of IRCTC will enable the last mile connectivity to the travellers already using the services of IRCTC for train and flight tickets booking.

6) To book bus tickets online, users can go to https://www.bus.irctc.co.in/home. They can enter their details departure and arrival details. The travellers can also select seats and choose buses as per their preferences.

7) Customers also can book all fleets of state road transport corporation buses including UPSRTC, APSRTC, GSRTC, OSRTC, Kerala RTC, etc.

8) Customers can book tickets for a maximum of six passengers in one transaction.

9) Before booking the buses, users can also check out the pictures of the buses.