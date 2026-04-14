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IRCTC New Feature: Opportunity to rebook train tickets in case of payment failure, here is how the Railways can help

IRCTC New Feature: Opportunity to rebook train tickets in case of payment failure, here is how the Railways can help

IRCTC iPay Benefits: Has it ever happened to you that while booking a ticket on IRCTC, the money was deducted from your bank account but the ticket was not booked due to payment failure?

IRCTC New Feature: Opportunity to rebook train tickets in case of payment failure, here is how the Railways can help

IRCTC AutoPay Feature: Often, booking train tickets can be frustrating when money is deducted from your account but the ticket isn’t booked. This often results in a loss of your seat and your money not being refunded immediately. However, few people know that IRCTC has a unique feature that, if used, allows you to instantly rebook a ticket using the same deducted amount without paying again if your payment fails.

This feature, called the Resume Retry Booking feature, allows you to rebook using the same deducted amount even if the payment is cancelled. This feature is useful when a payment fails due to various reasons, and the money is deducted from your account but the booking is not completed. Keep in mind that to take advantage of this feature, it’s essential to select IRCTC iPay on the payment gateway when booking tickets.

This not only speeds up your transaction, but also eliminates the need to re-invest in the event of a failed payment.

What is Resume Retry Booking feature?

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It’s common for bookings on IRCTC to fail due to payment failure. The Resume Retry Booking feature addresses this problem. Payments often fail due to technical glitches on the payment gateway or a downed bank server. Passengers then have to go through the hassle of searching for trains and entering passenger details again, and also incur additional costs.

The Resume Retry Booking feature saves you from having to repeat the entire process from the beginning and allows you to make payments again from the same location. This saves time and increases the chances of getting a confirmed ticket for urgent bookings.

Book tickets like this

When booking a ticket, select IRCTC iPay from the available options on the payment page. You can complete the payment using either a credit card, debit card, or UPI.

Now if the payment fails but the money is deducted from the bank account and the ticket is not booked, then click on the Resume/Retry option.

Since you have selected iPay, the IRCTC server will recognize that the money has already been deducted for this transaction ID.

In this case, the system will not ask you for payment again. It will simply link the old payment to this booking and your ticket will be generated.

Important things to keep in mind

This feature only works if you use the iPay gateway . With other bank aggregators, such as HDFC, ICICI, or Paytm Gateway, the money goes to the bank, which IRCTC can’t use immediately.

For this feature to work, the total amount of the new booking must be equal to the amount of the previous failed booking. If the amount fluctuates, this feature will not work.

If for some reason the ticket is not booked even after trying again, the money will be refunded to your account.

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