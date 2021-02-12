IRCTC Latest Updates Today: In an effort to drive innovation and provide better services to passengers, the Indian Railways has made the ticket booking for train easier. The IRCTC has introduced a new facility to book these tickets without any hassle in a matter of seconds. The Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) has started its payment gateway IRCTC-iPay and it is now active for use by train passengers. Also Read - First Look: Railways Rolls Out All-new Swanky AC 3-Tier Coaches With Massive Design Improvements

IRCTC-iPay: Details About Its Payment Gateway

1) The new payment gateway of the Railways IRCTC-iPay would save a lot of time as compared to the amount of time customers used to spend on the payment gateways of their banks.

2) The IRCTC-iPay would also allow a quick refund for the passengers if and when they cancel their train tickets.

3) The Railways has upgraded its user interface keeping in mind the self-reliant India campaign of the Central government.

4) To use IRCTC iPay gateway, passengers need to give details and one-time mandate for the use of debit card of their UPI bank account or another form of payment. They can then authorise these payment instructions for all their future transaction for buying tickets too.

5) Notably, the IRCTC iPay gateway also allows an instant refund to users when they book their tickets through the IRCTC website or the mobile app.