IRCTC new website launch: You can now choose preferred seat, make faster Tatkal bookings; Here’s everything railway passengers MUST know

Passengers can now choose their preferred seat while booking, instead of depending only on the system's automatic seat allocation.

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IRCTC new website launch: Now book Tatkal train tickets faster with new updated feature; Here's everything railway passengers MUST know

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched its redesigned ticket booking website on July 15 with the aim of making online ticket reservations faster, smoother and more reliable. The new platform has been introduced to improve the booking experience for passengers, especially after frequent complaints about slow loading, payment failures and booking issues during Tatkal ticket bookings.

Faster bookings and improved performance

One of the biggest changes is the website’s ability to handle much higher traffic. According to Indian Railways, the upgraded system can now process more than 1.5 lakh ticket bookings every minute, compared with around 32,000 bookings per minute on the earlier platform.

The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) has also been upgraded. It can now handle more than 40 lakh enquiries per minute, a sharp increase from the earlier capacity of around 4 lakh enquiries per minute.

With these improvements, passengers are expected to experience faster page loading, fewer payment failures and smoother ticket bookings, even during busy periods such as Tatkal reservations.

IRCTC new website launch features: Here is what’s new for passengers

Passengers can now choose their preferred seat while booking, instead of depending only on the system’s automatic seat allocation.

A new fare calendar has also been added, allowing users to compare ticket prices on different dates before booking. This can help travellers find cheaper fares if they have flexible travel plans.

The booking page has been redesigned to show seat availability across different classes, such as Sleeper, AC 3 Tier and AC 2 Tier, on a single screen. This means users no longer have to switch between multiple tabs to check availability.

Better accessibility

The new website supports several Indian languages, making it easier for people across the country to use the platform.

It also brings concession bookings for students, Divyangjan passengers and patients under one system, making the process simpler.

In addition, the website has fewer pop-ups, banners and repeated CAPTCHA checks, helping users complete their bookings more smoothly.

Part of Indian Railways’ digital upgrade

The revamped website is part of Indian Railways’ wider plan to improve its digital services. Along with upgrading passenger services, the Railways is also working on improving infrastructure, freight operations and project management.