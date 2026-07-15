IRCTC new website launch: You can now choose preferred seat, make faster Tatkal bookings; Here’s everything railway passengers MUST know

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched its redesigned ticket booking website on July 15 with the aim of making online ticket reservations faster, smoother and more reliable. The new platform has been introduced to improve the booking experience for passengers, especially after frequent complaints about slow loading, payment failures and booking issues during Tatkal ticket bookings.
One of the biggest changes is the website’s ability to handle much higher traffic. According to Indian Railways, the upgraded system can now process more than 1.5 lakh ticket bookings every minute, compared with around 32,000 bookings per minute on the earlier platform.
The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) has also been upgraded. It can now handle more than 40 lakh enquiries per minute, a sharp increase from the earlier capacity of around 4 lakh enquiries per minute.
With these improvements, passengers are expected to experience faster page loading, fewer payment failures and smoother ticket bookings, even during busy periods such as Tatkal reservations.
The new website supports several Indian languages, making it easier for people across the country to use the platform.
It also brings concession bookings for students, Divyangjan passengers and patients under one system, making the process simpler.
In addition, the website has fewer pop-ups, banners and repeated CAPTCHA checks, helping users complete their bookings more smoothly.
The revamped website is part of Indian Railways’ wider plan to improve its digital services. Along with upgrading passenger services, the Railways is also working on improving infrastructure, freight operations and project management.
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