New Delhi: The IRCTC has simplified the train reservation booking process for million of Railways users from new year. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched a complete revamped new IRCTC website, along with the rail connect app. IRCTC has upgraded the train ticket booking services to provide the next level services and experience to its users. In the new revamped website, users can customise things based on their needs, making reservations and other online ticketing services a better experience.

IRCTC website new features include the booking of meals, retiring rooms and hotels has been integrated and can be directly along with the tickets, thus providing a one stop solution for the needs of the traveller. Even predictive entry suggestions using artificial intelligence to be given to the passenger when he is entering the station or passenger. Simpler checking of the refund status at the user accounts page has been given, which was not easily accessible earlier.

"The Railways is committed to serving the nation, and constantly working to augment its services to further improve the rail travel experience," Piyush Goyal said while launching the new IRCTC website. "This upgraded e-ticketing platform for booking of online railway tickets, will enhance passenger convenience." He said that IRCTC should continue to work towards constantly improving the website and ensure that is second to none in the world as per the digital India mission and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New IRCTC Website: 10 Things That Have Improved For Users

The upgraded e-ticketing website and application will provide the next level of services and experience to the rail users. Customer experience focus on revamping the features. Intelligent journey and station suggestions One-Stop Train Selection Feature Last Transaction Details at One Click Availability of Train ticket price, time at one place Payments getaway made easier and more encompassing PNR Enquiry, Confirmation Status, Refund status check and train tracking facility on on one click Information on food catering facility made more accessible Website to make predictive entry suggestions and auto suggest names of passengers and details based on previous bookings

The Railways had launched the next generation E-ticketing (NGeT) system in 2014 to provide seamless e-ticketing services – higher booking loads and better user interface, through the IRCTC.

“Novel user personalisation features linked to user log in, have been incorporated for the first time ever, along with customisations for seamless travel experience, one-stop train selection for booking, and integrated booking for meals and accommodation with tickets,” Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on the occassion.

“This will greatly reduce the hassle in searching stations and also save time in ticket booking.”

Other features like ‘regular’ or ‘favourite’ journeys can be booked easily by automatically entering relevant details, while train search and selection has been simplified by putting the information on one page — including availability for all class are displayed along with respective fares for all trains — to reduce the time used by passengers and enhancing the booking experience.

Earlier each train seat availability and fares could be seen only after clicking on that train individually.

The new website also includes the feature of ‘cache system’ in the backend to provide availability status, to avoid delays in loading availabilities.

“In case of waitlisted tickets, its ‘confirmation probability’ is displayed, which was earlier checked for each waitlist status separately.”

Personal Data safer

Keeping in mind the safety of the rail users, the website has in-built features for enhancing cybersecurity by using appropriate captchas.

Video: How IRCTC Website has improved user experience