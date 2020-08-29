New Delhi: IRCTC and SBI have jointly launched a new credit card facility for railway passengers, which will enable Indian Railways to become self-reliant. This credit card will be accepted on RuPay platform. Also Read - Dinesh Khara Recommended as Next SBI Chairman, No Extension For Rajnish Kumar

Here are the facilities

1. Frequent passengers will get cashback if they book tickets using this card.

2. Benefits on retail, dining and entertainment

3. Up to 10% value back on 1st AC, 2nd AC and 3rd AC booking.

4. Benefits of online shopping.

5. E-commerce discount coupons.

6. No Joining fee till 31st March 2021

7. Get 350 activation bonus Reward Points on a single transaction of Rs 500 or more within 45 days of card issuance. Fuel and Cash spend are not included.

8. Get 1 Reward Point for every Rs. 125 spent on non-fuel retail purchases, including railway ticket purchases at irctc.co.in

9. Enjoy 4 complimentary railway lounge access in a quarter to participating lounges in India(Max 1 per quarter)

10. In case you decide to cancel any railway ticket booked using your IRCTC SBI Card (on RuPay platform) online on irctc.co.in, a charge of 1.8% of the total refund amount will be debited to your card

How to Apply

Visit https://www.sbicard.com/eapply/eapply-form.page/apply?path=personal/credit-cards/travel/irctc-rupay-sbi-card.dcr

Answer the questions like your personal details, city, mobile number, residential address, professional details etc.