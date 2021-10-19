New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) shares today made significant gains on the stock market after it became the ninth public sector entity to enter the coveted Rs 1 trillion market capitalization (m-cap) club. Following this, IRCTC share price touched the record high of Rs 6,287.95, up by 7.1 per cent. Notably, IRCTC share price has surged over 300 per cent in 2021, as per a Live Mint report.

However, IRCTC share price witnessed a slump and closed at Rs 5,363.00, down by 514.30 points or 8.75 per cent, according to data on BSE India website.

Meanwhile, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with marginal losses on Tuesday as investors booked profits at record levels. After touching its lifetime high of 62,245.43 during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 49.54 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 61,716.05. Similarly, the Nifty shed 58.30 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 18,418.75. It touched a new intra-day record of 18,604.45 in early deals, as per a PTI report.

ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking over 6 per cent, followed by HUL, Titan, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and PowerGrid. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank were among the gainers, the PTI report said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading on a positive note in the afternoon session. International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.66 per cent to USD 84.89 per barrel.

The domestic currency market was closed on account of Id-E-Milad’ holiday.