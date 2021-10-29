Mumbai: Share prices of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) today fell over 20 per cent at stock market. At Sensex, IRCTC share price was Rs 736.30, down by 177.45 points. IRCTC share price has also gone down at NSE to Rs 721.80, a drop of 191.70 points, according to data on BSE India and NSE India websites.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts THESE Trains on this route Till Oct 29; Check Full List Here

This has come after Indian Railways has asked its online ticketing arm to share 50 per cent of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website with the national transporter, according to a PTI report. Also Read - IRCTC Share Price after Market Capitalization Tops Rs 1 Trillion; Details Here

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, IRCTC informed SEBI that the Railways has said the revenue-sharing arrangement would be enforced from November 1. The arrangement was discontinued during the pandemic, the PTI report says. Also Read - East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply For 2206 Posts on rrcecr.gov.in

Convenience fees charged from customers generated a sizable revenue for both IRCTC and the Railways. The fee is not part of the rail fare. It is for the service of online ticket booking offered by the IRCTC, the PTI report says.

The IRCTC began charging the fee again during the coronavirus crisis mainly to boost its revenues during the slowdown. The Railways, however, gave up its share. In 2019-20, IRCTC earned Rs 352 crore from convenience fees and in 2020-21 it earned Rs 299 crore. Till August this year, the IRCTC had earned Rs 224 crore.

Meanwhile, mixed global cues dented India’s key equity indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – during Friday’s early-morning trade session. The 30-scrip sensitive index was trading at 59,779.89 points, down by 204.81 points or 0.34 per cent. The Sensex opened at 59,857.33 points from its previous close of 59,984.70 points, as per IANS report.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,785.70 points, lower by 71.55 points or 0.40 per cent. It opened at 17,833.05 points from its previous close of 17,857.25 points, the IANS report says.