New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has registered a staggering 386 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 158.5 crore for second quarter of the ongoing financial year of 2021-22, according to a Live Mint report today. IRCTC had reported Rs 32.6 crore in corresponding period during the last fiscal. IRCTC’s revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 2021 was up by 357 per cent to Rs 405 crore from Rs 88.5 crore year-on-year.Also Read - IRCTC Share Price Drops Big. Here Is Why

IRCTC Share Price Today

Meanwhile, IRCTC share price has recovered and is up by 18.35 points or 2.17 per cent at Rs 864 at BSE. The share price of IRCTC is Rs 867.15, up by 21.45 points or 2.54 per cent, according to BSE India and NSE India websites.

Last week, IRCTC share price plunged after Indian Railways decided to reimpose the revenue sharing agreement with its IRCTC. However, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on October 29 tweeted, “Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee.”

Healthy global cues along with better valuations lifted India’s key equity indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – during Monday’s early-morning trade session, as per an IANS report.

The Sensex opened at 59,577.48 points from its previous close of 59,306.93 points. Nifty 50 opened at 17,783.15 points from its previous close of 17,671.65 points. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts THESE Trains on this route Till Oct 29; Check Full List Here