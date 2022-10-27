IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra Tour Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new tour package for pilgrims who are engrossed in the devotion of Lord Ram. IRCTC Ltd. offers a ‘Sri Ramayana Yatra‘ theme-based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train on the Ramayana circuit covering the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama.Also Read - Want to Download E-Pan Card? Check Step By Step Guide Here

To facilitate the pilgrims during their travelling, various deboarding and boarding points have been set by IRCTC. The De-Boarding points are Virangana Lakshmibai, Agra Cantt, Mathura Jn, and Delhi Safdarjung. The Boarding points are Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow Jn. The tour will begin from November 18, 2022. The package includes 17 nights and 18 days tour package.

IRCTC took to Twitter, "Seek a meaningful connection with yourself & find peace, joy and contentment with 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' by Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. Visit the sacred places associated with Lord Rama. Take your family on a religious tour. Book now at https://bit.ly/3ToY3wa."

IRCTC SHRI RAMAYANA YATRA: CHECK IMPORTANT DETAILS HERE

Package Details Package Name SHRI RAMAYANA YATRA BY BHARAT GAURAV TOURIST TRAIN Duration 17 Nights/18 Days Tour Date 18.11.2022 Tour Itinerary Delhi – Ayodhya – Janakpur – Sitamarhi – Buxar – Varanasi – Prayagraj -Chitrakoot – Nasik – Hampi – Rameshwaram – Bhadrachalam – Delhi. Boarding Points Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow Jn. Deboarding Points Virangana Lakshmibai, Agra Cantt, Mathura Jn,Delhi Safdarjung Class 3AC

As per the details mentioned on the official website of IRCTC Tourism, the package will cost Rs 68980 for a single share (comfort). Passengers will have to travel in a 3AC class, and it includes meals, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others.

Category Single Share Double/ Triple Share Child (5-11 year) Comfort 68980 59980 53985 Superior 82780 71980 64785

How to Book Tour Ticket For IRCTC Sri Ramayana Yatra Ticket?

If you are interested to travel, then you can book the ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com. To know more about the package, click on the link given HERE