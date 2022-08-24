IRCTC Latest News Today: The rail passengers who want to book tatkal tickets, here is one big update for you. The passengers can get their tickets confirmed. For this, the Indian Railways had introduced the ‘Tatkal’ booking facility in 1997. This facility started for passengers who had to travel due to some emergencies or on short notice. The passengers can book tatkal tickets in advance a day before travel, which does not include the date of journey from the origin station.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels 163 Trains Today. Check List Here

For the train passengers, the Indian Railways allows tatkal booking in all sorts of reserved classes across trains in the country. As per the Indian Railways’ website, tatkal booking opens at 10 AM for AC classes and 11 AM for non-AC classes. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancelled Over 100 Trains On August 23. Check Full List Here

Steps To Get A Confirmed IRCTC Tatkal Rail Ticket:

The rail passengers who want to book an IRCTC Tatkal Rail Ticket must follow the below steps to book and get a confirmed tatkal ticket: Also Read - Second Shri Ramayana Yatra Train Scheduled To Run On August 24 Cancelled

Create an IRCTC account: For the IRCTC Tatkal Rail Ticket, the passengers will have to create a login account with the IRCTC. Then, you need to visit the official website at irctc.co.in. Use a valid email ID and a phone number to register.

Master List: After creating the account, you can now proceed to book the tatkal ticket on IRCTC’s official website. Then, you will have to prepare a ‘master list’ and save it under ‘My Profile Section’. The master list includes list of passengers that one can pre-store in the profile section to add personal details like age, Aadhaar number, name and other important information.

Travel List: After completing the master list, the passengers will have to create a travel list now. The travel list can be created only once the master list is prepared. All that the passengers have to do is click on the drop-down in ‘My profile section’ and select the number of passengers that you want to add to the travel list.

After completing all these steps, then you go to the IRCTC website and select the train and destination. Then, you do not have to add any details because you have already done that earlier. If you follow all these steps, then you can book a confirmed tatkal ticket.