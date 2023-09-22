Home

IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking: Here’s How Passengers Can Instantly Book Train Tickets With Automation Tool

IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool streamlines the ticket booking process by quickly loading passenger details such as names, ages, and travel dates, helping you secure Tatkal tickets more efficiently.

New Delhi: As the festive season is approaching, many passengers will start booking train tickets to travel to their hometowns. In this festive season, it is difficult to get confirmed tickets. However, to address this issue and to offer better services, the Indian Railways is offering a new took for passengers to book tatkal tickets with ease.

With the IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool, the Indian Railways allows passengers to book tickets one day prior to the scheduled date of departure. Since Tatkal ticket booking happens on first-come, first served basis, it is important for the passengers to be fast or you might not be able to book the ticket.

What is the IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool?

To understand it in simple words, the IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool is a free online tool that is designed to significantly reduce booking time. The new tool streamlines the ticket booking process by quickly loading passenger details such as names, ages, and travel dates, helping you secure Tatkal tickets more efficiently.

IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool: How To Book Tickets Instantly

First, you need to download the IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool in your Chrome browser.

Then, you will have to log in to your IRCTC account.

First, use the tool to save passenger details, journey dates, and payment preferences.

During the actual booking process, click on “Load Data.”

Then, watch as your passenger information is loaded within seconds.

After this, you proceed to make an immediate payment, and your Tatkal ticket will be booked effortlessly.

With this new too, you can increase your chances of securing a confirmed Tatkal ticket without the stress of slow internet speeds or last-minute details.

