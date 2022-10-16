IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking Details: The Indian Railways has started the tatkal system for passengers looking for immediate tatkal train tickets. However, passengers should be aware that tatkal train tickets can only be booked one day prior to the journey e.g. for a journey on the 3rd of a month, bookings would open on the 2nd; however, the day of the journey is defined as the day of chart preparation. The word ‘Tatkal’ means ‘immediately. The Tatkal booking starts at 10:00 AM for 3 AC classes. Meanwhile, Sleeper tatkal ticket booking begins at 11: 00 AM. Apart from this, the tatkal tickets can also be booked online.Also Read - Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: How to Use, What Services Are Available

Passengers looking to book reservations through tatkal need not worry about getting confirmed tickets as the steps given below can help you get one, Follow the steps given below.

WHAT IS TATKAL BOOKING SYSTEM? CHECK TIME HERE

The Tatkal booking system is opened one day in advance against the timing of the train from the station of origin.

The Tatkal booking starts at 10:00 am for AC classes

And at 11:00 am for non- AC classes

TATKAL BOOKING SYSTEM: HOW TO GET A CONFIRMED TATKAL TICKET?