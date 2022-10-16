IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking Details: The Indian Railways has started the tatkal system for passengers looking for immediate tatkal train tickets. However, passengers should be aware that tatkal train tickets can only be booked one day prior to the journey e.g. for a journey on the 3rd of a month, bookings would open on the 2nd; however, the day of the journey is defined as the day of chart preparation. The word ‘Tatkal’ means ‘immediately. The Tatkal booking starts at 10:00 AM for 3 AC classes. Meanwhile, Sleeper tatkal ticket booking begins at 11: 00 AM. Apart from this, the tatkal tickets can also be booked online.Also Read - Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: How to Use, What Services Are Available

Passengers looking to book reservations through tatkal need not worry about getting confirmed tickets as the steps given below can help you get one, Follow the steps given below.

WHAT IS TATKAL BOOKING SYSTEM? CHECK TIME HERE

  • The Tatkal booking system is opened one day in advance against the timing of the train from the station of origin.
  • The Tatkal booking starts at 10:00 am for AC classes
  • And at 11:00 am for non- AC classes

TATKAL BOOKING SYSTEM: HOW TO GET A CONFIRMED TATKAL TICKET?

TATKAL BOOKING SYSTEM: KEEP ALL DETAILS READY

  • Passengers should be aware that tatkal train ticket reservation is all about timings. They must keep all of their information ready, from passenger information to travel details, and upload it as soon as possible.

TATKAL BOOKING SYSTEM: CREATE A “MASTER LIST”

  • First and foremost, they must visit the IRCTC website’s ‘My Profile’ section and create a Master List containing all of the passenger information. This is useful for future bookings at any time. Then, for each trip for which you want to purchase a Tatkal ticket, create a separate ‘Travel List.’

TATKAL BOOKING SYSTEM: CHECK STATION CODES

  • This is a common mistake that passengers make. Before initiating an IRCTC Tatkal booking session, they must have an idea of the source and destination stations, as well as the station codes. If you look for station codes after the screen appears, then your chances of getting a ticket are slim.

TATKAL BOOKING SYSTEM: BERTH PREFERNCES

  • Then you’ll be asked for your berth preferences, with no time to think about it. If you select the lower berth, it is likely that it will not be available. To keep the procedure simple, you must not select any berth preferences.