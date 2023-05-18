Home

IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking: Check Timing, Charges, Steps And Tips to Get Confirmed Ticket

IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking: IRCTC's Tatkal scheme enables passengers to reserve train seats up to one day in advance.

IRCTC Tatkal Booking: Having last-minute travel plans? Or perhaps you need to travel urgently to another city but haven’t reserved a train ticket in advance? Do not fret, as IRCTC’s Tatkal scheme enables passengers to reserve train seats up to one day in advance. You are able to reserve tickets through this system for upcoming travel.

Tatkal tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website or mobile application, but the process can be difficult given the high demand and limited availability. IRCTC’s Tatkal scheme is a great way to guarantee a seat on a train during periods of high demand. Since they are only available for one day prior to the train’s departure, reservations can be challenging. The following steps will show you how to purchase and book a Tatkal ticket through IRCTC:

Create an IRCTC account: You must have an IRCTC account to book a Tatkal ticket. If you don’t have one, you can set one up on the IRCTC website or mobile app. Complete the registration process by entering your name, mobile number, email address, and address.

Make a journey plan: You should have a clear idea of your travel plans before purchasing a Tatkal ticket. Determine in advance the train number, boarding station, destination, and class of travel.

STEP 1: Open the IRCTC website or application. Now, log in to your account. STEP 2: Click on the “Booking” tab and then select the “Tatkal” option. STEP 3: Enter the details of your journey, including the train number, departure and arrival stations, date of travel, and class of travel. Now, Click on the “Search” option.

Check Tatkal availability: Tatkal tickets are only available for a limited time and quota. The Tatkal booking window opens one day before the journey date and begins at 10:00 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM for non-AC classes. On the IRCTC website or mobile app, check the availability of Tatkal tickets for the train and class of your choice.

Add the passenger’s information: You must enter the passenger information after choosing the train and class. Enter all passengers’ names, ages, genders, and ID proof information. Keep all your necessary documents, such as your passport, PAN card, or Aadhaar card with you.

Make your payment: After you have completed the passenger information, you must make the payment. IRCTC accepts credit cards, debit cards, net banking, and mobile wallets as payment methods. Select the best payment method for you and complete the transaction.

Confirm your booking: You will get a confirmation message with the ticket information and PNR number after making the payment. Take a printout of the ticket or download the e-ticket.

Tips for booking Tatkal tickets on IRCTC: A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners Here

To prevent any delays with your booking, have your IRCTC account login information handy.

To finish the transaction quickly, pick a quicker payment method like net banking or a mobile wallet.

If there are technical difficulties or high demand, keep a backup plan in case you are unable to book Tatkal tickets through IRCTC.

Use a booking agent. If you are unable to book a Tatkal ticket on your own, you can take help from a booking agent. Booking agents can assist you in booking your tickets and securing a confirmed seat.

How to book Tatkal train tickets online through the IRCTC app

Install the IRCTC app on your smartphone.

Open the application and log into your IRCTC account.

Select the “Tatkal Booking” option. Now, select the train and date.

Fill in the passenger details. Users will be required to choose their preferred seat class and berth type.

Review the fare. Make payment for the ticket using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Check the payment status and download the tickets once it gets confirmed.

IRCTC Tatkal ticket fee

Since IRCTC has to reserve seats for the Tatkal scheme, it charges an additional fee for bookings. So, if regular tickets cost Rs 900, Tatkal tickets will cost around Rs 1300. The Tatkal Charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10% of the basic fare for second class and 30% of the basic fare for all other classes.

