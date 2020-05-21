New Delhi: From 10 AM today, the IRCTC website will be open for booking tickets of the 200 trains that will start their services from June 1. These are special trains in addition to the Shramik specials and the 15 pair of special passenger trains being operated by the Indian railways. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Releases List of 200 Trains to Run From June 1, Booking to Begin From Today at 10 AM

1. Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express — these trains will be made operational from June 1.

2. These trains will have both AC and non-AC classes.

3. All coaches, including the general coach, will be fully reserved.

4. Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station, the Railways said.

5. The advance reservation period shall be maximum 30 days and RAC and waitlist will be generated as per extant rules, however, waiting list ticket-holders shall not be permitted to board the train, it said.

How are these trains different from the 15 pair of passenger trains already operational?

1. These 15 trains are only AC trains

2. The first half of 15 trains are connecting mostly tier-1 cities, while these 100 pair of trains will connect tier-2 cities.

3. Catering and vending units in the railway stations are not allowed so far. But the Railway Board has now given a go-ahead to made them functional only for takeaway purposes from June 1.

4. Packed food items will be available in the new train services from June 1.

5. All quotas in these trains have been restored and concessions will be given to only four categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patients. Passengers have also been asked to carry their own linen and only packed food items will be available in the panty cars on payment basis

Things you need to board these trains

1. Face mask

2. Aarogya Setu app downloaded in your mobile

3. Reach the station 90 minutes before the scheduled departure.

4. You also need to have no symptoms of coronavirus.

How to book e-tickets

1. Log on to irctc.co.in

2. A COVID-19 alert will pop up. Read and click on the OK button

3. Put your journey details and check out available trains.