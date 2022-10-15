IRCTC Tirumala Balaji Darshanam Tour Package: India has long been regarded as a land of diverse cultures and religions. People of various faiths travel to various locations to pay homage to their sacred deities. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced yet another tour package for pilgrims —Tirumala Balaji Darshanam. This package includes visits to Kanipakam, Tiruchanuru, Tirumala, and Srikalahasti. The 3 nights and 4 days tour will begin on October 6 and end on October 9, 2022.Also Read - IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra Tour Package: Check Dates, Fares, Other Details Here

IRCTC has included various boarding and de-boarding points for passengers' convenience, including Kakinada Town (CCT), Rajahmundry (RJY), Bhimavaram Town (BVRT), Gudivada Jn (GDV), Vijayawada Jn (BZA), Tenali Jn (TEL), Ongole (OGL). Earlier IRCTC took to Twitter, "Once in a lifetime opportunity to experience, explore and exclaim the most happening side of India. Take a trip down to the southern lanes with IRCTC's exciting 3nights/4days package of 6705/- onwards. https://bit.ly/3yKXLbh @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail."

IRCTC Tirumala Balaji Darshanam: All You Need to Know

According to the official IRCTC website, here are some of the important details that the traveler can check out:

Package Name Tirumala Balaji Darshanam Package Code SHR102 Destinations Covered Tirumala, Tiruchanuru, Kanipakam, Srikalahasti Duration 3 Nights/4 Days Date of Travel 18.11.2022 Traveling Mode By Train (Sleeper) Boarding & Deboarding point Kakinada Town (CCT), Rajahmundry (RJY), Bhimavaram Town (BVRT), Gudivada Jn (GDV), Vijayawada Jn (BZA), Tenali Jn (TEL), Ongole (OGL)

IRCTC Tirumala Balaji Darshanam: Package Tariff

The cost of the Tirumala Balaji Darshanam package for triple occupancy is Rs 6705. For double occupancy, it is Rs 6920 while for single occupancy, the cost is Rs 8150.

Class Occupancy Price (Per Person) Standard Single 8150/- Double 6920/- Triple 6705/- Child (5-11 years) with bed 6295/- Child (5-11 years) without bed 5985/-

IRCTC Tirumala Balaji Darshanam Mandatory Dress Code for Pilgrims

Gents: Dhoti (White) & Shirt or Kurta & Pyajama.

Ladies: Saree or Salwar Kameez (With Pallu Compulsory).

All pilgrims are requested not to wear clothes such as T-shirt, Jeans etc as the same are strictly prohibited irrespective of any age group.

Any changes regarding name/age/gender, etc. is permitted only once & should before 5 days prior to journey.

No changes will be allowed once the tickets are booked.

Tirumala Balaji Darshanam: How to Book Ticket?

If you are interested to travel, then you can book the ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com. To know more about the package, click on the link given HERE Passengers will have to travel in a train(sleeper), and it includes accommodations, meals, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others.