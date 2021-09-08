IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in a statement on Wednesday said it will start India’s first indigenous cruise liner from September 18. Notably, the IRCTC has made a tie up with Cordelia Cruises, a private company. The IRCTC also stated that the bookings can be done on the IRCTC website http://www.irctctourism.comAlso Read - IRCTC to Launch India's First Luxury Cruise Liner from September 18 | All You Need To Know

The IRCTC said that it has joined hands and signed the agreement with Cordelia Cruises being operated by M/s Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd for promotion and marketing of the first indigenous luxury cruise in India. It also added that this is incredible luxury travel offering under IRCTC’s umbrella of tourism services to the public. Also Read - Indian Railways Unveils 17-Day Shri Ramayan Yatra - All about The Itinerary And How to Take This Pilgrimage

“Cordelia Cruises is India’s premium cruise liner. It aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through experiences that are stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian. It is a cruise liner for Indians catering to the way Indians love to holiday,” it said. Also Read - Railways Launches 17-Day Sri Ramayan Yatra. Check Tour Dates, Route, Ticket Price

Giving further details, the IRCTC added that guests onboard the ship will have an experience of sailing to some of the best Indian and international destinations like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka.

The IRCTC said Cordelia Cruises will start its first journey from September 18 and in its first phase, it will sail through Indian destinations with its base at Mumbai. And later, it will start from May 2022 and the cruise will be shifted to Chennai and set sail to destinations in Sri Lanka like Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee and Jaffna.

As per the latest updates, some of the popular tour itineraries of Cordelia Cruises include Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, Mumbai-Diu-Mumbai, Mumbai-At sea-Mumbai, Kochi-Lakshadweep – At sea – Mumbai, Mumbai–At sea–Lakshadweep– At sea –Mumbai among others.

“While travelling on Cordelia Cruises, one can enjoy lot of recreational and leisure activities such as restaurants, swimming pool, bars, open cinemas, theatre, kids area, gymnasium,” the statement said.

During the journey, the COVID protocols will be followed, it said, adding crew members are fully vaccinated and daily health checks for the crew members, hourly sanitisation of the facilities, air-filtration and social distancing norms would also be followed.

Beside the luxury cruises in India, IRCTC said it is also in the process of signing agreements with all major international cruise liners and will provide their bookings on its web portal as soon as the COVID-19 situation normalises and the international cruises start their operations.